12/3 NXT Takeover: WarGames Media Call Recap Feat. Triple H
Paul “Triple H” Levesque hosted another conference call with members of the media on Thursday, hyping up this weekend’s NXT Takeover: WarGames special on the WWE Network. Below is a recap from the show. We will be providing direct quotes and more in-depth coverage on ProWrestling.com throughout the day.
— Paul started the media call by paying tribute to Pat Patterson, telling stories about one of his favorite people and one of the “greatest minds” the wrestling business has ever known. He said they took a 15-minute break yesterday at the P.C. to gather everyone around and watch Pat’s 1981 Ally Fight against Sgt. Slaughter.
— Paul agreed Pat McAfee has “a good thing going” with Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Pete Dunne. “He’s so passionate about what we do, and I think that’s why he’s good at it.” Says Pat “has the bug” and is loving what he’s doing right now, and you can see it when he comes back through the curtain. He’s a natural “heat-seeking missile” because it’s not a shtick or an act, it’s just Pat being Pat.
— No news here, because how could there be, but Paul was asked about the return of live events and fans in the building in 2021 and said selfishly he wants that to happen as soon as it can because the fans and their passion for what they do is what makes WWE possible.
— Earlier this year, Paul was asked on a media call about Rhea Ripley losing to Charlotte Flair and he somewhat famously said there was a plan, and it would make sense in time. He was asked about that “plan” and said that the pandemic changed everything for everyone. There was no way of knowing at the time that we’d still be in lockdown in December. In terms of Rhea losing confidence because of the booking and having to find herself again, Paul said that when you’re young, it doesn’t take much to wreck your confidence. He said people want their favorites to succeed, get over huge and then have nothing but smooth sailing for the rest of their careers – but there’s no lessons in that. You don’t learn and grow that way. Nothing but praise for Rhea.
— Paul was asked about Danny Burch. “I can’t say enough good things about him.” Says that Burch is a guy that often flies under the radar because he’s so consistently good, always delivers, and puts on great performances every time he’s out there. He also tends to deliver for others in a way that gets everyone else over.
— In terms of NXT not being used at Survivor Series this year, Paul said that COVID had a hand in that. They’ve tried to keep things somewhat separated as a safety precaution. When you bring NXT in there has to be a lot of cross-promotion, and a lot of segments and built to set things up and given the pandemic it just didn’t feel like the right thing to do necessarily.
— When asked about the NXT women’s division, Paul said they get used so much because they’re so good. Simple as that. He almost take offense when people call it the “best women’s division” because they’re some of the best performers in the entire world, regardless of their gender. Every time they’re out there they deliver, and that’s why they get so much time. He doesn’t book the women different from the men. If they deserve the main event spot, they are the main event players.
When appearing on a recent episode of Lilian Garcia’s “Chasing Glory” podcast, former NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley opened up about losing momentum following her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.
“I’m not really too sure [what happened]. It did feel like that though. I definitely have gone through a stage where I did start losing the confidence in myself, because I just wasn’t portrayed the same way that I was. Like even now, I’m still slowly building myself back up from it. My confidence definitely was tainted a little bit, which sucks because I try and keep it up and do my best all the time. I don’t know if it was something inside my head that just wasn’t getting the picture but like, I don’t know. I got a little bit lost after that. But, right now I feel like I’m getting back on track, especially after doing all the things that I’ve done. Building myself back up has been really, really hard. I’m not gonna lie. It has been very difficult and I’ve been very lost at times but I’ve definitely found my track now and I’m getting back on it.”
The topic has been a frequent talking point on social media this week. So much so, that Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net asked Triple H about her plans changing during the pre-NXT TakeOver: WarGames media conference call on Thursday.
“Yeah, no, the world has changed. None of that plan exists, or was able to. You know, everything changed. I don’t think anyone in that moment could have predicted… when that first started. When you go back to March, it seems like forever ago … Everything is changing on a day-to-day basis. It’s hard to plan for next week, let alone next year, next month, all of that.
“The one thing about Rhea, and her honesty is great, when you’re young, it doesn’t take much to rack your confidence. It doesn’t take much to go from an incredible high to an incredible low and begin to question yourself and those things. That’s part of maturing in any sport. It’s all part of the process. I truly believe, long-term, it’s all valuable things.”
“Everyone wants immediate success and then go very smoothly all the way to the end. There are no lessons in that, no long-term value. There’s no struggle, there’s no strife, there’s no difficulties in that. You don’t grow as a performer, it’s just easy. These are all learning experiences … It’s horrifying at the time, but you look at them now and go, ‘Thank God that happened, because if that didn’t happen, this wouldn’t have happened.’ It’s all part of the journey. When you’re young, it’s hard to say, ‘you gotta think long-term.’ You’re young, long-term is the spring or three months from now. Long-term is five or ten years from now, and when you think of things in that manner, those setbacks are extremely valuable in getting you to places you need to go … The Rhea Ripley that I’m watching right now is a way better Rhea Ripley than when she was on that high. She’s a way better performer, way more mature, more understanding, all of it, and it all came through that process.”
Triple H had previously stated that Ripley dropped the title to Flair because there were long-term plans in place for her character arc. Once Io Shirai won the title in a triple threat where she pinned Ripley, Triple H then said it was done for the sake of “long-term storytelling.”
Ripley was periodically featured in feuds against Aliyah, Mercedes Martinez, and Raquel Gonzalez, but largely stayed out of the title picture and has yet to move away from NXT. Now, Ripley will take part in the women’s WarGames match for a second year in a row this Sunday as part of Team Shotzi Blackheart.
We have a complete recap of Triple H's media call here.
Two items have been announced for next week’s episode of NXT UK on December 10.
NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin has announced that he wants to be a fighting champion. As a result, he is putting out an open challenge to anyone under 205 pounds to step up and face him.
Cruiserweight Champion @Jordan_Devlin1 has put out an OPEN CHALLENGE for anyone under 205 pounds!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KOBtkJ03ry
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 3, 2020
In case you missed it, WWE recently declared that Devlin’s NXT Cruiserweight Title is now designated to the UK brand. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns in the spring, WWE originally crowned Santos Escobar the “interim” champion in an eight-man tournament.
In other NXT UK news, next week’s show will also feature the debut of Noam Dar’s “Supernova Sessions.” There’s no word yet on who will appear on the new talk show segment.
Check out the video below for highlights from this week’s NXT UK, which was deadlined by The Hunt vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster.
Winter is here, and the snow and freezing cold has brought with it a large uptick in the numbers for All Elite Wrestling on TNT.
The highly anticipated and heavily pushed “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite averaged an audience of 913,000 viewers on Wednesday night, a 28.6% increase week over week.
More important than that, AEW drew a 0.42 rating in the all-important 18-49 target demographic, a 61.5% increase and the best rating in that demo since October 2019.
Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega headlined the show in a battle for the AEW World Championship, in what was hyped repeatedly as the biggest and most important match in Dynamite history.
The shocking debut of “The Icon” Sting was also likely a big factor in the final numbers, however, at this time we don’t have a more detailed segment-by-segment breakdown to determine how many people flipped over or tuned in when the news broke.
It was also an important night for WWE NXT with their go-home show heading into NXT Takeover: WarGames. The episode was watched by an average of 658,000 viewers, down 7.6% from the week before. The show drew a 0.16 rating in adults 18-49, down from a 0.2.
