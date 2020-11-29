Connect with us

WWE

New Member Added To NXT TakeOver: WarGames Match, Updated Lineup

Published

4 hours ago

on

Photo: WWE

Ember Moon has chosen her side. The “War Goddess” will join the battle against Candice LeRae and her newfound personal army, announced as the second member of Shotzi Blackheart’s team for the upcoming return of WarGames.

Moon returned to the NXT brand recently after a serious ankle injury put her on the shelf for more than a year. Earlier this month she scored a tag team victory partnering with Toni Storm over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Candice LeRae and her protege Indi Hartwell then attacked her following the bout.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames airs on the WWE Network next Sunday, December 6 and will see Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez locked inside the double cage with Blackheart, Moon and two more Superstars to be named this Wednesday night. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley are the likely candidates so far.

Here’s a look at the updated match card:

WarGames Match
Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon & TBD

WarGames Match
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish & Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch & Pete Dunne

Strap Match
Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

NXT North American Title Match
Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest

