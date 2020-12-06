NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)

WWE Tribute to the Troops

December 6, 2020

The video wall of the ThunderDome featured members of the U.S. armed forces attending virtually, streaming in live from Fort Hood, the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier, Marine Corps Air Station New River and more.

Commentators were Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and John Layfield.

Daniel Bryan & Jeff Hardy & Rey Mysterio & The Street Profits def. Dolph Ziggler & Elias & King Corbin & Robert Roode & Sami Zayn in a 10-man tag team match. A fun, often out of control match that led to the crazy finisher-fest at the end. Montez Ford scored the win with a Frog Splash on Zayn, pinning the Intercontinental Champion, and the announcers put him over as a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lacey Evans and FOX sports host Jay Glazer hosted a push-up contest at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. Evans, a former Marine, joined in the competition.

Country music artist HARDY performed.

Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks def. Bayley & Natalya. The Smackdown Women’s Champion made Nattie tap out to the Bank Statement. Belair and Banks had some great chemistry and looked like they were having a lot of fun out there. Bayley just tapped to Nattie’s Sharpshooter on Smackdown two days ago, but I think specials kind of take place in a vacuum so whatever.

Drew McIntyre def. The Miz (with John Morrison). An easy day at the office for the WWE Champion. McIntyre got the win with a Future Shock DDT and the Claymore Kick.