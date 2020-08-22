NXT Takeover: XXX Final Match Card, Start Time, Pre-Show & Live Coverage Info

It’s hard to believe there have already been 30 of these special events, but NXT Takeover: XXX is set to air on the WWE Network this evening, live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

Part of the show will air head-to-head against a special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite, which was ousted from its normal timeslot by the NBA Playoffs.

NXT Takeover: XXX will begin at 7:00 PM ET, but a pre-show has also been confirmed with a triple threat #1 contender’s tag team match set for 6:30 PM ET. The match card is below.

NXT TakeOver XXX

August 22, 2020

* * *

NXT Championship Match

Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross

NXT North American Championship Ladder Match

Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Championship

Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Pre-Show Match

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat Tag team Match

Breezango vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Legado del Fantasma