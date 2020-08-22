NXT Takeover: XXX Final Match Card, Start Time, Pre-Show & Live Coverage Info

It’s hard to believe there have already been 30 of these special events, but NXT Takeover: XXX is set to air on the WWE Network this evening, live from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.
Part of the show will air head-to-head against a special Saturday night edition of AEW Dynamite, which was ousted from its normal timeslot by the NBA Playoffs.
NXT Takeover: XXX will begin at 7:00 PM ET, but a pre-show has also been confirmed with a triple threat #1 contender’s tag team match set for 6:30 PM ET. The match card is below.
NXT TakeOver XXX
August 22, 2020
* * *
NXT Championship Match
Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross
NXT North American Championship Ladder Match
Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream
NXT Women’s Championship
Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai
Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher
Pre-Show Match
#1 Contender’s Triple Threat Tag team Match
Breezango vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. Legado del Fantasma