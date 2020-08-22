NXT Takeover: XXX Results (8/22): Karrion Kross Battles Keith Lee, New North American Champion Crowned, More!

Welcome to our exclusive live coverage of NXT Takeover: XXX. Bell time is 7:00 pm ET with a pre-show scheduled for 6:30 pm ET. Written coverage provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

NXT Takeover: XXX Results

August 22, 2020

#1 CONTDERSHIP MATCH

LEGADO DEL FANTASMA vs ONEY LORCAN & DANNY BURCH vs BREEZANGO

Raul Mendoza starts out the match by attacking Tyler Breeze who isn’t the legal man, sending him to the floor, and he then takes out Danny Burch as well. Fandango gets revenge by sending Mendoza to the floor and he then launches him over the top rope to wipe out everyone else on the floor.

Oney Lorcan then gets involved and trades uppercuts with Fandango and it ends with them spilling to the outside as they continue to brawl. However, that is broken up as Mendoza launches himself with a corkscrew from the top rope.

Mendoza then hits a combination of a neck breaker on Lorca, who hits a DDT on Breeze at the same time. Burch then joins in and catches with Joaquin Wilde with a dropkick from the top rope, following up with a splash and a German suplex.

Wilde fights back but he gets taken out by Lorcan and Burch, with Oney then getting attacked by Fandango, who connects with a big superkick to Lorcan. Breeze then joins in as they hold Mendoza on his knees as Fandango launches off the top rope with an elbow.

However, they kick out and Mendoza hits a huge Spanish Fly to Breeze, he then hits s 450 but the pinfall is broken up. Breeze then looks for the Unprettier on Mendoza, but Lorcan charges in with an uppercut to him. Breeze got out of the way though, and then nails Lorcan with a superkick to get the win.

Winners: Breezango

