NXT UK Champion WALTER Returns To NXT, Attacks Tommaso Ciampa

WALTER is officially back on American soil.

After Tommaso Ciampa beat Marcel Barthel on this week’s NXT, the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER reemerged to lay waste to Ciampa.

WALTER hasn’t worked in the states since Worlds Collide in January 2020 when Imperium defeated Undisputed Era. In recent weeks, Imperium (sans WALTER) has targeted Timothy Thatcher given his history with Imperium members outside of WWE.

Thatcher and Ciampa were slated to face Barthel and Fabian Aichner on Wednesday, however it appears another reported COVID-19 outbreak at the Performance Center affected original plans as both Thatcher and Alexander Wolfe were absent.

With TakeOver: Stand & Deliver looming, it’s possible WWE is working toward a big tag team match or a singles match between WALTER and Tommaso Ciampa.

