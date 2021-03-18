WWE
NXT UK Champion WALTER Returns To NXT, Attacks Tommaso Ciampa
WALTER is officially back on American soil.
After Tommaso Ciampa beat Marcel Barthel on this week’s NXT, the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER reemerged to lay waste to Ciampa.
WALTER hasn’t worked in the states since Worlds Collide in January 2020 when Imperium defeated Undisputed Era. In recent weeks, Imperium (sans WALTER) has targeted Timothy Thatcher given his history with Imperium members outside of WWE.
Thatcher and Ciampa were slated to face Barthel and Fabian Aichner on Wednesday, however it appears another reported COVID-19 outbreak at the Performance Center affected original plans as both Thatcher and Alexander Wolfe were absent.
With TakeOver: Stand & Deliver looming, it’s possible WWE is working toward a big tag team match or a singles match between WALTER and Tommaso Ciampa.
WWE
WWE Announces Sarray (FKA Sareee) Is Coming Soon To NXT
WWE announced on Wednesday that Sarray is officially coming soon to the black-and-gold brand.
The wrestler formerly known as Sareee has already had a ten-year career in Japan at the age of 24 in promotions such as World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana and Seadlinnng.
Sareee has held six titles and won three tournaments during her in-ring tenure thus far. She was set to debut in WWE a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from making the move to the states.
Now that travel bans have been lifted, Sareee will debut in NXT soon under the name of Sarray.
If Sarray doesn’t debut at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver, expect her first WWE appearance to happen soon after.
WWE
Cruiserweight Championship Unification Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
The real NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be determined at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
Jordan Devlin returned to the U.S. on this week’s NXT to confront interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. After a war of words, Escobar suggested there was only one place worthy of determining the true champion: NXT TakeOver.
Devlin captured his title at Worlds Collide in January 2020, but disappeared from television last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To buy time, WWE held an eight-man tournament in the spring to crown an interim champion.
Santos Escobar would beat Drake Maverick to win the tournament and the title. He then went on to defend the title against the likes of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, and Gran Metalik.
When NXT UK returned in the fall, Devlin defended his title overseas against Amir Jordan, Oliver Carter, and Ben Carter. As noted, Devlin will defend at least one more time when he puts the title on the line against Trent Seven on this week’s NXT UK.
In addition to Devlin vs. Escobar, the two-night TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event will feature NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross.
WWE
NXT Championship Match Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
WWE announced at the top of this week’s WWE NXT that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross in a main event at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
It remains to be seen which night the bout will take place. As noted, TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 will air on USA Network on Wednesday, April 7. Night 2 will air on Peacock on Thursday, April 8.
Balor and Kross have yet to face each other in the squared circle. Balor won his second NXT Title in September after Kross forfeited the title due to injury. Since Kross returned in December, it’s only been a matter of time before their paths crossed.
