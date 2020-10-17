NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff Gets Married

NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff was recently married, posting photos with his new wife on Instagram this Saturday. WWE.com has since confirmed the happy news.

Mastiff made his WWE debut during the 2018 United Kingdom Championship Tournament at Royal Albert Hall, defeating Kenny Williams in the first round before losing to Joe Coffey in the second.

He’s since had a few big moments including a No Disqualification match with Eddie Dennis at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, and a Falls Count Anywhere match at NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff last August.