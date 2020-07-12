NXT UK Superstar Ties The Knot (Photo)

NXT UK Superstar Amir Jordan tied the knot this weekend, sharing a photo with his new bride using the hashtag “LockedDownInLockdown”. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Jordan first wrestled in a WWE ring during the 2018 NXT UK Championship #1 contender’s tournament, losing to Zack Gibson in the first round. He has continued to compete on the NXT UK weekly series on the WWE Network as the tag team partner of Kenny Williams.