NXT UK Superstars Reportedly Having Online Seminars, Plans In Place For A Return

With a lockdown currently in place for the U.K, there has been no recent NXT UK tapings and therefore the current crop of talent aren’t able to work or put on any shows.

However, that doesn’t mean that they are just sitting at home and relaxing. WWE has been keeping the talents busy according to Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda.com.

He has reported that WWE has been working with the roster to provide online acting seminars in order to help them develop. As well as that, they have been having “Skull Sessions” which have seen the wrestlers have online calls with William Regal and Robby Brookside to analyse their matches.

In terms of what WWE will be able to have events again for NXT UK, there is no official word, but the report did state there is a plan in place for programming to resume when it is safe to do so.

England has begun lifting some of its restrictions lately and has a three-step plan in place to come out of lockdown should the infection rates remain down. Other sports such as soccer are set to return to training this week, which is a good sign for WWE to potentially be able to do something soon.

However, crowds returning to the audience does likely remain something that is a long time away.