NXT UK Women’s Title To Be Defended In Falls Count Anywhere Match, Heritage Cup Semifinals & Rampage Brown Set For 9/12

WWE has announced a big title match for the November 19 edition of NXT UK. Kay Lee Ray will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Piper Niven in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Also announced for the November 12 edition of NXT UK is a semifinal match in the Heritage Cup tournament between Dave Mastiff and Trent Seven. The winner will advance to meet A-Kid in the tournament finals. Also in action next week is Rampage Brown.