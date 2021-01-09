WWE
NXT Will Not Be The Only Brand Hosting Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches This Year
An update on this year’s NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
WWE has announced that the 205 Live brand will host upcoming matches of the 2021 Dusty Cup. NXT General Manager William Regal made the announcement in a surprise appearance on Friday’s broadcast.
In non-tournament action, the new duo of August Grey and Curt Stallion picked up a victory over The Bollywood Boyz. Both teams have been officially confirmed for the Dusty Cup, which kicks off next Wednesday night with two matches on WWE NXT.
As @RealKingRegal just announced, in addition to @WWENXT, #205Live will host featured #DustyCup tag team matches! pic.twitter.com/kDhuQFsLlp
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) January 9, 2021
WWE
Drew McIntyre Match Announced For Monday Night Raw
WWE is going to the well again next week with a very familiar match announced for the January 11 edition of Monday Night Raw. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will go one-on-one with Randy Orton in a non-title match.
McIntyre defeated Orton to retain the WWE Championship at SummerSlam last year, and again in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions. Orton then defeated the Scottish juggernaut to win the title inside Hell in a Cell, only to drop the belt back to McIntyre in a No Disqualification, No Count Outs match on the November 16 edition of Monday Night Raw.
This will be the 11th time that the two Superstars will have met in the ring over the last calendar year. Only twice has Orton been on the winning end of that exchange.
Last week on Raw, Goldberg returned to the company and issued a challenge to McIntyre for a WWE Championship match at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. He also made numerous remarks about the champion that made absolutely zero sense whatsoever within the realm of McIntyre’s character.
WWE
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/8 SmackDown
Three more names are confirmed for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble matches.
Bianca Belair and Bayley have unfinished business, yet they have both thrown their names in hat to compete in the 30-woman bout. The two had plenty to say to each other during a backstage segment on SmackDown.
What’s going to happen when these two cross paths in the #RoyalRumble? 👀
#SmackDown @BiancaBelairWWE @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/bt5NIUEUnK
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
Additionally, former Mr. Money in the Bank Otis has also declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble. This will mark his first time competing in such a match.
EXCLUSIVE: With #RoyalRumble approaching, @otiswwe gets some extra Alpha Academy training in with @WWEGable. pic.twitter.com/7tDtkaLyIb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 9, 2021
Following this week’s SmackDown, here’s an updated look at the Royal Rumble card:
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Otis confirmed
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair & Bayley confirmed
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Goldberg
(unofficial)
WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Adam Pearce
WWE
Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns Booked For WWE Royal Rumble
Yes, WWE is kicking 2021 off with Goldberg and Adam Pearce challenging for world titles.
WWE official Adam Pearce will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.
This comes after Pearce “won” an otherwise five-man number one contender’s gauntlet match on this week’s SmackDown when Reigns and Jey Uso beat down Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura made it to the end of the gauntlet by defeating Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, and Daniel Bryan.
WOW! @WWERomanReigns and Jey @WWEUsos have made their presence felt ahead of the final battle in this Gauntlet Match! #SmackDown @ScrapDaddyAP @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/N22iqkvW0k
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
After being placed over @ShinsukeN by @WWERomanReigns and @WWEUsos, @ScrapDaddyAP has WON the #GauntletMatch on #SmackDown. 👀@WWERomanReigns vs. @ScrapDaddyAP for the #UniversalTitle at #RoyalRumble!?!? pic.twitter.com/xk4uQjjZvz
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
If this match comes to fruition, it will mark the first time since 2014 that Pearce has laced up his boots. Pearce was a five-time NWA World Champion before becoming a WWE producer in 2015.
It remains to be seen what is in store for this developing rivalry. Will Adam Pearce compete against Reigns? Or will someone like Nakamura or Kevin Owens take his place? Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
Drew McIntyre Match Announced For Monday Night Raw
Updated List Of WWE Royal Rumble Participants Following 1/8 SmackDown
NXT Will Not Be The Only Brand Hosting Dusty Rhodes Classic Matches This Year
Adam Pearce vs. Roman Reigns Booked For WWE Royal Rumble
New WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions Crowned
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
More News On Carlito Not Appearing During WWE Raw Legends Night
-
WWE2 days ago
News On Two WWE NXT Stars Rumored For Main Roster Call-Ups
-
WWE8 hours ago
WWE Smackdown Results (1/8): Six-Man Gauntlet, New Champions Crowned, Big E Defends Intercontinental Title
-
WWE1 day ago
Ten Teams Confirmed For 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
-
WWE19 hours ago
Finn Balor Claims Wrestling Brock Lesnar Is “Life Or Death”
-
WWE2 days ago
Nick Aldis Reveals Who His Dream Opponent Would Be
-
WWE18 hours ago
Sean Waltman Reveals He Is Set To Undergo Surgery
-
WWE1 day ago
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment