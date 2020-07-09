NXT Women’s Championship Match & More Set For 7/15 WWE NXT

During last night’s Great American Bash, WWE confirmed that the NXT Women’s Championship match is going to take place next week on WWE NXT.

After winning the number one contender’s elimination fatal four-way, Tegan Nox earned the right to challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

The girl with the shiniest wizard will get that opportunity next week on WWE NXT as the title match will be taking place on that show.

As well as that, Damian Priest will finally get his chance to get his hands on Cameron Grimes after weeks of problems as they also compete in singles action.