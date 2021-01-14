NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Starts Next Week, Four Teams Revealed

Four teams are now confirmed for the NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which kicks off next Wednesday, January 20.

Representing the other half of The Way, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell confirmed in a backstage segment that they will vie for the Dusty Cup. Additionally, former WarGames teammates Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon will reunite to compete.

Later in the night, WWE went one step further and announced a first-round match for next week pitting Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter against the team of Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

WWE will likely announce more teams in the coming days. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.