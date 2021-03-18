NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match & More Set For 3/24 WWE NXT

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart have their first title defense scheduled for next week’s March 24th episode of WWE NXT.

While celebrating their win in a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Moon and Blackheart were interrupted by The Robert Stone Brand. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea reminded the champs that they can lose the titles just as fast as they won them.

The cockiness continued as The Robert Stone Brand issued a challenge for a title match next week. It didn’t take long at all for the champions to accept.

Another women’s tag match slated next week’s show will pit Io Shirai and Zoey Stark against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. It’s expected that Gonzalez will sign the contract next week to secure a title match against Shirai at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Additionally, William Regal is demanding Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly show up to the CWC for a solution to their dangerous rivalry.

