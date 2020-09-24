NXT Women’s Title Match Confirmed, Battle Royal Winner To Face Io Shirai At NXT TakeOver

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network saw the entire women’s division and several Performance Center trainees collide in a battle royal.

The chaotic bout saw badasses Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez collide, in addition to stand-out performances from top names like Dakota Kai and Shotzi Blackheart.

One show-stealing effort in particular came from former ninja Kacy Catanzaro, who narrowly avoided elimination multiple times with insane feats of athleticism. Check out highlights in the surprisingly lengthy video above.

In the end it was Candice LeRae who did exactly what she promised, last eliminating Blackheart after a tense struggle on the steel steps outside of the ring. She will now go on to NXT TakeOver on Saturday, October 4 to face Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship.