Nyla Rose Match Added To AEW Dynamite Go-Home Show, Updated Lineup

Nyla Rose will have one last opportunity to impress heading into her title match against Hikaru Shida this weekend at AEW Full Gear.

Rose, who is technically unbeaten in singles competition since losing the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing earlier this year, will return to Dynamite on Wednesday night to take on DARK prospect Red Velvet.

Somewhat inexplicably, this will be the challenger’s first match on television since September 9, when she defeated Tay Conti. Outside of sporadic appearances on DARK, Rose has not been a mainstay on AEW programming for the last several months.

Here’s the updated lineup for Wednesday’s show:

Cody & The Gunn Club vs. The Dark Order

Sammy Guevara & Ortiz vs. MJF & Wardlow

Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears

Miro vs. Trent

Nyla Rose vs. Red Velvet

Plus, Chris Jericho will return to commentary, PAC will “break his silence” for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jon Moxley will meet Eddie Kingston face-to-face before their battle for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.