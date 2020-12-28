AEW
Nyla Rose Nominated For Outsports Female Athlete Of The Year Award
AEW’s Nyla Rose has been nominated for a major award, being put up for the Outsports Female Athlete of the Year award.
Nyla Rose is up for the award by the sports news website, which focuses on LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in sport, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and WNBA star, Sue Bird also being nominated.
Nyla is a former AEW Women’s Champion, which she won back in February, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in any major U.S. wrestling promotion in the process of doing so.
Nyla took to social media to respond to the news, admitting that while it was hard to be excited about anything, due to the passing of Brodie Lee, it is something Nyla was grateful for.
It’s hard to be excited about this today… but I am grateful for the opportunity and nomination. Thank you @outsports. https://t.co/PvqjkMLpAq
— 💀Nyla Roseaclaus🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) December 27, 2020
CM Punk Donating Pro Wrestling Tees Sales To Brodie Lee’s Family For One Month
Pro Wrestling Tees has announced that CM Punk will be donating 100% of proceeds from his merchandise sales over the next month to the family of the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee. You can check out Punk’s official store at this link.
All of Brodie Lee’s merchandise on both Pro Wrestling Tees and the official Shop AEW store also goes to his family. Currently, eight out of the top 15 best selling items on the website are Brodie or Dark Order related.
McMahon Family, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & More Continue To Pay Tribute To The Late Brodie Lee
The sudden and unexpected death of professional wrestling superstar Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, has seen the entire industry enter into a state of mourning over the last 24 hours.
The outpouring of love and support from his friends, family and fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with former tag team partners Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan both writing touching tributes. The memories and tributes continue to pour in, including comments from the McMahon family, and we’ve collected more of them below.
The entire WWE family is deeply saddened by the passing of Jon Huber, known to the WWE Universe as Luke Harper. Our thoughts are with Jon’s family, friends, and fans. pic.twitter.com/aLMecqXQLe
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) December 27, 2020
Amazing talent ….
Better human being, husband and father. https://t.co/wc2080Ziar
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 27, 2020
I’m so deeply sorry for the loss of Jon Huber. We bonded over the love of our children. He was a true family man. #RIPBrodieLee
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 27, 2020
Jon Huber was an incredible father, husband, friend, and talent. I can honestly say I’ve never met anyone with his character. John made your life better by being in it. I will miss you my friend. pic.twitter.com/u77d6QYrHZ
— “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) December 27, 2020
RIP Luke Harper. You were an incredible talent.
Luke was very quiet and kind behind the scenes but a vicious SOB in the ring. He will be missed dearly. Prayers to your family, friends and fans. #itstrue pic.twitter.com/zsWKagtZun
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 27, 2020
From Mania 31. Walked around high school shouting YEAHYEAHYEAH. My brother took too many discus lariats. Showed my friends at summer camp Wyatt Family vignettes and matches to get them hooked. Wish I told you how much your work meant to me. Thank you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/hq77aFOGDz
— Mansoor (منصور الشهيل) (@KSAMANNY) December 27, 2020
Struggling to accept that Brodie is gone. Waves of grief and sorrow are now seeping through the wall of denial and disbelief. So many warm memories are rushing back.
I’ve so much I want to share about him. I love you Brodie. I love you all. Life is an unbelievable, fragile gift.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 27, 2020
Before a show in Hawaii back in 2017, Brodie, Sami, Kofi, Xavier and I went for a helicopter tour.
Brodie and I were in the same helicopter. I went back last night to look at the videos and pictures from that day.
This still makes me laugh as much now as it did when I took it. pic.twitter.com/ddWRE5K0vE
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) December 27, 2020
I love you Jon. #RIPJonHuber
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) December 27, 2020
Brodie was my friend and I am going to miss him dearly. Rest In Piece Jon, I love you. pic.twitter.com/tVLVi9XAPW
— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) December 27, 2020
So fortunate to have this moment this year.
So fortunate to have such a wonderful man return to my life.
So fortunate to know Brodie.
He made everyone and everything better. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/X4ae1rzAAu
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) December 27, 2020
In a small MMA gym in upstate NY.
For one of my favorite promotions ever @2cwV2.
One of my favorite, funnest matches of my career.
This match will always have a special place in my heart.
Vs. Brodie Vs. Pac Vs. Swann.https://t.co/Ks2IoByjco#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/V2vzn4DIg2
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) December 27, 2020
Vote For The 2020 Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards (& Enter To Win Some Great Prizes)
2020 is nearly over (thankfully), so it’s time to reflect on the year-that-was in the world of pro wrestling. It’s time for the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards, honoring the best (and worst) of 2020.
This year’s awards will be 100% chosen by YOU, the fans! Voting is now open at this link.
As an added bonus (and ‘thank you’ to our listeners), we will be giving away a prize pack to one lucky voter. To register, just add your name and email to your voting form. Name and email are not required to simply vote, but ARE required for contest entry. Voting closes January 10th.
Here are just SOME of the great items our winner will receive…
