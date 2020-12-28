Nyla Rose Nominated For Outsports Female Athlete Of The Year Award

AEW’s Nyla Rose has been nominated for a major award, being put up for the Outsports Female Athlete of the Year award.

Nyla Rose is up for the award by the sports news website, which focuses on LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in sport, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and WNBA star, Sue Bird also being nominated.

Nyla is a former AEW Women’s Champion, which she won back in February, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in any major U.S. wrestling promotion in the process of doing so.

Nyla took to social media to respond to the news, admitting that while it was hard to be excited about anything, due to the passing of Brodie Lee, it is something Nyla was grateful for.