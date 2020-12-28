Connect with us

AEW

Nyla Rose Nominated For Outsports Female Athlete Of The Year Award

Published

5 hours ago

on

AEW’s Nyla Rose has been nominated for a major award, being put up for the Outsports Female Athlete of the Year award.

Nyla Rose is up for the award by the sports news website, which focuses on LGBTQ+ issues and personalities in sport, with Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas and WNBA star, Sue Bird also being nominated.


Nyla is a former AEW Women’s Champion, which she won back in February, becoming the first trans woman to win a world title in any major U.S. wrestling promotion in the process of doing so.

Nyla took to social media to respond to the news, admitting that while it was hard to be excited about anything, due to the passing of Brodie Lee, it is something Nyla was grateful for.

CM Punk Donating Pro Wrestling Tees Sales To Brodie Lee’s Family For One Month

Published

17 hours ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

cm punk

Pro Wrestling Tees has announced that CM Punk will be donating 100% of proceeds from his merchandise sales over the next month to the family of the late Jon Huber, aka Brodie Lee. You can check out Punk’s official store at this link.

All of Brodie Lee’s merchandise on both Pro Wrestling Tees and the official Shop AEW store also goes to his family. Currently, eight out of the top 15 best selling items on the website are Brodie or Dark Order related.


AEW

McMahon Family, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens & More Continue To Pay Tribute To The Late Brodie Lee

Published

20 hours ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

The sudden and unexpected death of professional wrestling superstar Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper, has seen the entire industry enter into a state of mourning over the last 24 hours.

The outpouring of love and support from his friends, family and fans has been overwhelmingly positive, with former tag team partners Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan both writing touching tributes. The memories and tributes continue to pour in, including comments from the McMahon family, and we’ve collected more of them below.


AEW

Vote For The 2020 Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards (& Enter To Win Some Great Prizes)

Published

1 day ago

on

Dec 27, 2020

By

2020 is nearly over (thankfully), so it’s time to reflect on the year-that-was in the world of pro wrestling.  It’s time for the 5th annual Ryno Wrestling Review ‘Golden Horn’ Awards, honoring the best (and worst) of 2020.

This year’s awards will be 100% chosen by YOU, the fans!  Voting is now open at this link.


As an added bonus (and ‘thank you’ to our listeners), we will be giving away a prize pack to one lucky voter.  To register, just add your name and email to your voting form.  Name and email are not required to simply vote, but ARE required for contest entry.  Voting closes January 10th.

Here are just SOME of the great items our winner will receive…

