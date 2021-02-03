Impact
ODB & Mahabali Shera Return To IMPACT Wrestling
Two former Impact Wrestling stars have returned to the company.
During Tuesday’s new episode on AXS TV, ODB did a run-in to make the save for Jordynne Grace and Jazz. The duo was falling short to the numbers game against Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, and Kimber Lee.
Knockouts legend @theodbbam is BACK in IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/goQPaZTwUU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
The former Knockouts Champion confirmed in a recent interview that she would be returning to storylines soon. Based on what went down, it’s safe to assume we’ll see a six-Knockouts tag match in the imminent future.
Later on, Mahabali Shera assisted Rohit Raju with a non-title win over X-Division Champion TJP. Shera was originally with the company from 2014-17 and then again in 2019 as part of Desi Hit Squad.
.@MahabaliShera is BACK in IMPACT and he's as destructive as ever. #IMPACTonAXSTV @HakimZane @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/Wk4X9J2tcS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
We have complete Impact results available here.
X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT No Surrender
Rohit Raju will receive an X-Division Championship rematch against TJP at No Surrender on February 13.
BREAKING: @MegaTJP will defend the X-Division Championship against @HakimZane on February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/0pTzXTe1gX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
Raju and TJP’s rivalry has only intensified as the weeks go by. TJP struggled to beat Raju on a number of occasions at the end of 2020, so the Manik persona returned at Final Resolution in December to win the title.
At Hard to Kill in January, an unmasked Manik retained against Raju and Chris Bey. However, on this week’s Impact, Mahabali Shera returned to help Raju pin the champion in a non-title bout.
In addition to the X-Division Championship rematch, No Surrender will feature AEW’s Private Party vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship and Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann for the World Championship.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest No Surrender updates.
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/2): Chris Bey & Moose vs Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer, Jordynne Grace vs Susan
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 2, 2021
— Jessicka Havok (w/ Navaeh) def. Tasha Steelz (w/ Kiera Hogan). Tasha spent the match trying to chop her opponent down but couldn’t match her strength and power. Distractions from both corners led to Havok hitting a Tombstone piledriver for the win.
— Footage was shown of Ken Shamrock snapping last week and laying out a dozen referees and security guards, before clocking Sami Callihan. In his office, Scott D’Amore told Callihan that Shamrock was done, he’s been suspended indefinitely without pay and he hopes to never see him again.
— Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer were shown backstage talking about tonight’s tag team main event. Swann said he would carry things tonight because he doesn’t get tired, and goes all night long. Dreamer agreed but insisted that he could pull his fair share of the load. He didn’t seem happy to be thought of as the “old man” in the match.
— Josh Alexander def. Madman Fulton (w/ Ace Austin). Good match. A showcase performance for Josh Alexander who is trying to launch himself as a singles star after the IMPACT departure of Ethan Page.
— Brian Myers came to the ring and claimed that Eddie Edwards has turned into a garbage wrestler and a shell of his former self. Eddie rushed the ring but was cut off by Hernandez, who is now seemingly aligned with the Most Professional Wrestler”. Matt Cardona came out to stop the two-on-one beatdown and chased off the heels.
— Larry D (w/ Ace Romero) def. Crazzy Steve (w/ Rosemary).
— Trey Miguel was interviewed about his surprise return last week. He said for years he had two crutches, but now he’s ready to go alone. Sami Callihan cut him off and said IMPACT wasted a great goodbye on him, telling him to think carefully about who he wants to be going forward.
— Jordynne Grace (w/ Jazz) def. Susan (w/ Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee). Apparently Susan did not inherit the wrestling ability of her alter ego as she got thrashed around the ring by Grace. Any offense she got in was thanks to the distractions and blatant interference of her ringside companions. Grace got the win with the Grace Drive after Jazz ran around and attacked the others.
— Deonna and Kimber Lee joined Susan in a 3-on-1 beatdown of Jordynne Grace after dispatching Jazz on the outside. Knockouts legend ODB made a surprise return to chase them off!
— Big Money Matt was shown backstage with Private Party. He said he arranged a bonus for them if they can take the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships off the Good Brothers. When they win both sets of tag team title belts that means big money for them, and big money for him. Matt says all he needs them to do is show up and win, and he’s going to make them millionaires just like him.
— Rohit Raju def. X-Division Champion TJP in a non-title match. They had a very good back and forth match until the finish. TJP went under the ring like he has in the past, but instead of reemerging as Manik, he was attacked by the returning Mahabali Shera who was hiding in wait. Shera slammed him on the edge of the apron while the referee was distracted and Raju made the cover.
— In a vignette, Eric Young offered Cousin Jake a spot in Violence By Design.
— Chris Bey & Moose def. Tommy Dreamer & IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. The finish saw Dreamer side-step a spear from Moose causing Swann to damn near get speared out of his boots as a result. Dreamer tried to break up the pin but Bey held him back. Moose attacked both guys and left them lying to end the show.
Alex Shelley Explains Why He Missed IMPACT Hard To Kill PPV, Television Tapings
Alex Shelley has provided an explanation for why he missed this month’s IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view, as well as the television tapings that took place over the days to follow.
Shelley was originally supposed to team up with Motor City Machine Gun partner Chris Sabin and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann for a six-man tag team match against Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.
When it was announced that he could not make the trip, Shelly was replaced with the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. In his absence, Sabin has been working with “The Cowboy” James Storm, another legend of the old guard of TNA tag team greats.
Shelley released the following statement in a series of tweets:
“Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at IMPACT Wrestling for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician.
“Physio is my livelihood and career. Wrestling is my livelihood and passion project. At my company, due to the volume of sick and injured patients we are in care of, we modify our COVID-19 mandates as needed. As numbers went up, so did restrictiveness.
“To circumvent the topic, I could not be at Hard to Kill due to my career. I respect the decisions made by our company surgeons and doctors: I look to them for advice and guidance. I am unable to travel and wrestle until I am vaccinated. I took every caution I could before but I don’t feel right maintaining this duality unless I take every possible safety measure.
“When the vaccine became available, that required extra security on my end and my company’s end for our patients. I honestly don’t want to get the vaccine so soon but I want to wrestle very badly while I help people in therapy. So there’s no option. IMPACT Wrestling was supportive and understanding and as someone who doesn’t have nor want a contract at this point, my hands were tied. Thanks for your support everyone.”
Most days out of the week, I look like this. I read theories about why I wasn’t at @IMPACTWRESTLING for Hard to Kill. They ranged from injury, to illness, to getting arrested, to harming my family members and attempting to cover it up; I am a physical therapy clinician. pic.twitter.com/i68Bg0XHhl
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) January 28, 2021
