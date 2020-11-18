Official AEW Rankings For The Week Of 11/18: Dr. Britt Baker Falls Off The List, Dark Order Breaches Tag Team Division

All Elite Wrestling has announced the official roster rankings for the week of November 18, 2020 ahead of tonight’s new episode of AEW Dynamite.

The biggest change this week sees Dr. Britt Baker DMD dropping off the rankings entirely after not competing on DARK or Dynamite the past two weeks. The Dark Order’s Anna Jay took over the #5 spot in the women’s division, despite the fact that her only match since September was a quick win over Katalina Perez on DARK.

The Butcher & The Blade also fell off the tag team rankings this week after losing last week’s excellent and bloody Bunkhouse Match to the #3 ranked Natural Nightmares. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson have taken their place with two wins on DARK this month.

Men’s Rankings

1. Kenny Omega | 2020 Singles Record: 7-0 | Overall: 33-10

2. MJF | 2020 Singles Record: 10-1 | Overall: 16-3

3. Cody Rhodes | 2020 Singles Record: 20-3-1 | Overall: 29-8-2

4. Brian Cage | 2020 Singles Record: 11-1 | Overall: 11-2

5. Ricky Starks | 2020 Singles Record: 13-2 | Overall: 13-3

Women’s Rankings

1. Big Swole | 2020 Singles Record: 12-4 | Overall: 14-9

2. Nyla Rose | 2020 Singles Record: 12-3 | Overall: 19-7

3. Penelope Ford | 2020 Singles Record: 10-5 | Overall: 12-8

4. Serena Deeb | 2020 Singles Record: 3-2 | Overall: 3-2

5. Anna Jay | 2020 Singles Record: 4-3 | Overall: 5-4

Tag Team Rankings

1. FTR | 2020 Tag Team Record: 12-1

2. Best Friends | 2020 Tag Team Record: 18-7

3. Natural Nightmares | 2020 Tag Team Record: 9-2

4. Jurassic Express | 2020 Tag Team Record: 12-5

5. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) | 2020 Tag Team Record: 12-2