Official NXT Fight Pit Weigh-In Nearly Leads To Wild Brawl (Video)

The Fight Pit returns tonight as the black-hearted “Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa steps inside against the only remaining member of the WWE NXT roster actually familiar with the dreaded structure, Timothy Thatcher.

NXT General Manager William Regal hosted an official weigh-in earlier today ahead of the highly anticipated battle. Ciampa hit the scales first followed by his opponent, but things very quickly got out of hand when the two came face to face.

Thatcher competed in the first ever Fight Pit, scoring an upset victory over the “Original Bro” Matt Riddle shortly before the later moved up to the main roster.

Check out the footage below. WWE NXT airs tonight at 8:00 PM ET.