Oney Lorcan vs Timothy Thatcher Set For NXT: The Great American Bash, Updated Match Cards

WWE has announced what is sure to be a hard-hitting and deeply physical singles match between Oney Lorcan and Timothy Thatcher.

The match goes down this Wednesday night at NXT: The Great American Bash, and will be Thatcher’s in-ring return to the brand for the first time since defeating Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit last month.

This will definitely not be the first time that Lorcan and Thatcher square off, as they battled each other numerous titles on the indies, in multiple continents. In fact, if you can get ahold of EVOLVE 48, their main event No Holds Barred fight is a really good match, despite some really questionable booking completely killing the crowd earlier in the show.

Below is the updated match card for WWE’s two week NXT: The Great American Bash set of specials, kicking off this Wednesday evening on the USA Network.

July 1, 2020

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Io Shirai (c) vs. Sasha Banks

#1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim vs. Tegan Nox

Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong

July 8, 2020

Winner-Take-All Champion vs. Champion Match

Adam Cole (c) vs. Keith Lee