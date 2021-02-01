Complete List Of 2021 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Competitors

In a moment that will be replayed in video packages and highlight reels for years to come, Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night, outlasting 29 other Superstars to win the 2021 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Belair entered from the #3 position, just 90 seconds after Bayley and Naomi kicked off the bout. She went on to compete for more than 56 minutes, narrowly avoiding numerous eliminations in one of the most impressive Rumble performances in recent memory.

This year’s Rumble match saw surprise returns from several legends including Victoria and Torrie Wilson, a brief reunion from The IIconics, and a dominant performance from the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

It was NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley who stole the show, however, entering from the #14 position and single-handedly eliminating Toni Storm, Santana Garrett, Dana Brooke, Dakota Kai, Mandy Rose and Alexa Bliss.

Ripley teamed up with Belair to toss over “The Queen” Charlotte Flair at the every end, setting the stage for an epic next generation showdown in the final two.

Following the biggest victory of her career, Bianca Belair broke down in the middle of an in-ring interview, giving an emotional shoutout to her parents before guaranteeing that she will become the “EST of WrestleMania”.