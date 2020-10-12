List Of Night Two WWE Draft Picks From Monday Night Raw (Updated With Video)

Below is an ongoing list of draft picks from night two of the 2020 WWE Draft, taking place this evening on Monday Night Raw. For results from night one of the draft, check out this link.
MONDAY NIGHT RAW:
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Randy Orton
- Charlotte Flair
- Braun Strowman
- Matt Riddle
- Jeff Hardy
- RETRIBUTION
- Keith Lee
- Alexa Bliss
- Elias
- Lacey Evans
- Sheamus
- Nikki Cross
- WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth
- Dabba-Kato
- Titus O’Neil
- Peyton Royce
- Akira Tozawa
- Lana (announced on Raw Talk)
- Riddick Moss (announced on Raw Talk)
- Arturo Ruas (announced on Raw Talk)
FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN:
- Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley
- Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits
- Daniel Bryan
- Kevin Owens
- Lars Sullivan
- King Corbin
- Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
- Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
- Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
- Apollo Crews
- Carmella
- Aleister Black
- Natalya (announced on Raw Talk)
- Liv Morgan & Ruby Riott (announced on Raw Talk)
REMAINING FREE AGENTS: Andrade, Erik, Billie Kay, Tamina.