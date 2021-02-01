Complete List Of 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Competitors & Eliminations

A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Still with us?

Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.

Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.