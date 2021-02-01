WWE
Complete List Of 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Competitors & Eliminations
Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match, as well as a full order of eliminations and the Superstars who eliminated them.
Order of Entry:
- Bayley
- Naomi
- Bianca Belair
- Billie Kay
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Shayna Baszler
- Toni Storm
- Jillian Hall
- Ruby Riott
- Victoria
- Peyton Royce
- Santana Garrett
- Liv Morgan
- Rhea Ripley
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Torrie Wilson
- Lacey Evans
- Mickie James
- Nikki Cross
- Alicia Fox
- Mandy Rose
- Dakota Kai
- Carmella
- Tamina Snuka
- Lana
- Alexa Bliss
- Ember Moon
- Nia Jax
- Natalya
Order of Elimination:
- Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)
- Jillian Hall (by Billie Kay)
- Billie Kay (by Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
- Toni Storm (by Rhea Ripley)
- Victoria (by Shayna Baszler)
- Santana Garrett (by Rhea Ripley)
- Ruby Riott (by Bayley)
- Liv Morgan (by Peyton Royce)
- Dana Brooke (by Rhea Ripley)
- Peyton Royce (by Charlotte Flair)
- Torrie Wilson (by Shayna Baszler)
- Bayley (by Bianca Belair)
- Alicia Fox (by Mandy Rose)
- Mickie James (by Lacey Evans)
- Dakota Kai (by Rhea Ripley)
- Mandy Rose (by Rhea Ripley)
- Nikki Cross (by Carmella)
- Carmella (by… being dropped by Reginald when he was superkicked by Tamina)
- Alexa Bliss (by Rhea Ripley)
- Lacey Evans (by Shayna Baszler)
- Ember Moon (by Nia Jax)
- Naomi (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
- Tamina (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
- Shayna Baszler (by Nia Jax)
- Nia Jax (by Lana)
- Lana (by Natalya)
- Natalya (by Bianca Belair)
- Charlotte Flair (by Belair & Ripley)
- Rhea Ripley (by Bianca Belair)
Winner: Bianca Belair
Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV
A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.
Still with us?
Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.
According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.
Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.
Results
WWE Royal Rumble – Live Now: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To Mania?
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the Royal Rumble kickoff show at 6:00 PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
While you wait for the show to begin, check out our ProWrestling.com staff predictions as we break down every match set to take place on the show tonight. You can also check out Mike Killam’s 2021 Royal Rumble Tier List.
Quick Results
Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c)
WWE Championship Match (Results)
Drew McIntyre (c) def. Goldberg
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match (Results)
Sasha Banks (c) def.. Carmella
Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)
Bianca Belair def. 29 other women to earn a WrestleMania match
Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)
Which Match Will Close The WWE Royal Rumble PPV Tonight?
Current plans are calling for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to be headlined by the men’s Royal Rumble match, according to a report from PWInsider.com.
Right now the women’s Rumble match is supposed to take place somewhere in the middle of the card, which makes it likely that one of the two world championship bouts — either Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg or Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens — will open the show.
