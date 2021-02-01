Connect with us

WWE

Complete List Of 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Competitors & Eliminations

Published

1 hour ago

on

WWE Royal Rumble

Below is a complete list of competitors who appeared in the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match, as well as a full order of eliminations and the Superstars who eliminated them.

Order of Entry: 


  1. Bayley
  2. Naomi
  3. Bianca Belair
  4. Billie Kay
  5. Shotzi Blackheart
  6. Shayna Baszler
  7. Toni Storm
  8. Jillian Hall
  9. Ruby Riott
  10. Victoria
  11. Peyton Royce
  12. Santana Garrett
  13. Liv Morgan
  14. Rhea Ripley
  15. Charlotte Flair
  16. Dana Brooke
  17. Torrie Wilson
  18. Lacey Evans
  19. Mickie James
  20. Nikki Cross
  21. Alicia Fox
  22. Mandy Rose
  23. Dakota Kai
  24. Carmella
  25. Tamina Snuka
  26. Lana
  27. Alexa Bliss
  28. Ember Moon
  29. Nia Jax
  30. Natalya

Order of Elimination: 

  1. Shotzi Blackheart (by Shayna Baszler)
  2. Jillian Hall (by Billie Kay)
  3. Billie Kay (by Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
  4. Toni Storm (by Rhea Ripley)
  5. Victoria (by Shayna Baszler)
  6. Santana Garrett (by Rhea Ripley)
  7. Ruby Riott (by Bayley)
  8. Liv Morgan (by Peyton Royce)
  9. Dana Brooke (by Rhea Ripley)
  10. Peyton Royce (by Charlotte Flair)
  11. Torrie Wilson (by Shayna Baszler)
  12. Bayley (by Bianca Belair)
  13. Alicia Fox (by Mandy Rose)
  14. Mickie James (by Lacey Evans)
  15. Dakota Kai (by Rhea Ripley)
  16. Mandy Rose (by Rhea Ripley)
  17. Nikki Cross (by Carmella)
  18. Carmella (by… being dropped by Reginald when he was superkicked by Tamina)
  19. Alexa Bliss (by Rhea Ripley)
  20. Lacey Evans (by Shayna Baszler)
  21. Ember Moon (by Nia Jax)
  22. Naomi (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
  23. Tamina (by Baszler & Nia Jax)
  24. Shayna Baszler (by Nia Jax)
  25. Nia Jax (by Lana)
  26. Lana (by Natalya)
  27. Natalya (by Bianca Belair)
  28. Charlotte Flair (by Belair & Ripley)
  29. Rhea Ripley (by Bianca Belair)

Winner: Bianca Belair

Related Topics:

WWE

Former Champion Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jan 31, 2021

By

royal rumble surprise

A former Intercontinental Champion is currently backstage at the WWE ThunderDome. Leave this article immediately if you want to avoid SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Still with us?


Former WWE United States, Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Carlito Colon is currently backstage at the ThunderDome for tonight’s pay-per-view and is slated to appear in the men’s Royal Rumble match.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, there’s been talk backstage today that Carlito will also be at Monday Night Raw tomorrow evening, and that he could even be in line for a job as a producer with the company.

Carlito was originally announced for Raw Legends Night earlier this month, and shown in some of the advertising, but did not appear on the show.

Continue Reading

Results

WWE Royal Rumble – Live Now: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To Mania?

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 31, 2021

By

1. Quick Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Royal Rumble. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage, beginning with the Royal Rumble kickoff show at 6:00 PM ET. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). 

While you wait for the show to begin, check out our ProWrestling.com staff predictions as we break down every match set to take place on the show tonight. You can also check out Mike Killam’s 2021 Royal Rumble Tier List.


Quick Results

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match (Results)
 Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler def. Asuka (c) & Charlotte Flair (c)

WWE Championship Match (Results)
Drew McIntyre (c) def. Goldberg

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match (Results)
Sasha Banks (c) def.. Carmella

Women’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)

Bianca Belair def. 29 other women to earn a WrestleMania match

Last Man Standing Match for the Universal Championship (Results)
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble Match (Results)

1. Quick Results

Continue Reading

WWE

Which Match Will Close The WWE Royal Rumble PPV Tonight?

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jan 31, 2021

By

Greatest Royal Rumble

Current plans are calling for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view to be headlined by the men’s Royal Rumble match, according to a report from PWInsider.com.

Right now the women’s Rumble match is supposed to take place somewhere in the middle of the card, which makes it likely that one of the two world championship bouts — either Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg or Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens — will open the show.


Continue Reading

Trending