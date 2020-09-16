Opening Match Revealed For Tonight’s WWE NXT, Guests For Next Week’s ‘The Bump’

NXT Opening Match Revealed

Shotzi Blackheart has confirmed that her non-title singles match with NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE NXT television on the USA Network.

The show kicks off promptly at 8:00 PM ET. Also confirmed for tonight is an NXT North American title match between Damian Priest and Timothy Thatcher, and Breezango defending the NXT Tag Team Championships against former champions Imperium.

What if I told you we were opening the show? DONT BE LATE. https://t.co/dUd0Go0OQP — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) September 16, 2020

Guests Confirmed for ‘The Bump’

Confirmed for next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is the current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, in addition to the number one contender to the Universal Championship, Jey Uso. Uso will battle his cousin Roman Reigns for the title later this month at WWE Clash of Champions. Paul Heyman, who is Reigns personal advisor, will also be appearing on The Bump.