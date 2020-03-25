Orange County Issues Stay-At-Home Order That May Effect WWE Plans

Orange County mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer are expected to sign a stay-at-home order this week, as at least 50 cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) have been confirmed in the county in just two weeks.

The executive order will force the closure of all non-essential businesses, and will effectively lock down citizens unless they are venturing out for food, supplies or medical reasons. Local government is urging people to remain 6 feet away from each other at all times.

Orange County is the home of both the WWE Performance Center and Full Sail University, where the company taped weekly NXT television up until the school closed earlier this month.

The order is expected to go into effect this Thursday at 11PM and last until April 9th, but that two-week window is only the current standard, and very well could be extended indefinitely depending on the containment of COVID-19.

The good news is that WWE saw this coming, and has been scrambling all week long to pre-tape content for the coming weeks. By Thursday all shows including Raw, Smackdown, NXT and WrestleMania itself will be taped through April 6th.

What WWE plans to do after WrestleMania is a mystery, and the company itself may not even have definite plans at this point until the pandemic has subsided. That timetable would mean the NXT after ‘Mania could be in jeopardy, but if the stay-at-home order is lifted on schedule, they should be able to return in time for Smackdown.