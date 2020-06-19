Orange County Requires All Residents To Wear Face Masks

In a COVID-19 related update, Orange County has officially announced that all residents must wear face masks, which starts from Saturday.

This is obviously being done in a big to lower the chances of the virus being passed on between people. On Thursday Orange County recorded 212 Coronavirus cases.

The executive order which was announced by the Orange County Mayor, Jerry Dennings, will require all residents to wear a face mask in public, which includes employees of businesses who must wear them at all times.

The WWE Performance Center is located in Orange County and there has been complaints about the lack of face masks for the ‘crowds’ that are part of the show. The audience members do not wear masks at all, so it will be interesting to see if that now changes moving forwards.