Order Revealed For Women’s Title Matches At WWE SummerSlam

The “Empress of Tomorrow” is hoping to become the “Empress of All Titles” this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam, as Asuka prepares to battle both Sasha Banks and Bayley in back-to-back matches for the Raw and Smackdown Women’s titles, respectively.

After blue brand commentator Corey Graves stirred up trouble during an in-ring interview with the double champs – who also hold the WWE Women’s Tag team Championships – a short series of Beat the Clock Challenges were set up, with Naomi stepping up to challenge both.

“The Boss” went first, forcing Naomi to “feel her glow” and tap out to the Bank Statement in just over three minutes. Bayley then immediately jumped in to take advantage, but after a short beatdown the champ got a bit cocky and walked right into the Rear View for a surprising three-count.

As a result, Asuka will challenge Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s title first this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam. This gives Banks a clear advantage as the fresh opponent going into the Raw title bout later in the pay-per-view.

WWE has been teasing breaking the best friends up, and Banks has shown an increasing frustration over Bayley consistently throwing her under the bus. A good example – Bayley originally had volunteered Sasha to wrestle first at SummerSlam, giving herself the advantage and leading to tonight’s proceedings.