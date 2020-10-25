Original IMPACT Bound For Glory Plans Reportedly Changed Due To Injury

As previously reported, Rhino won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match on Saturday night at IMPACT Wrestling’s annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view while his tag team partner, Heath, was injured shortly after entering the Rumble-style bout.

According to PWInsider.com, original plans called for Heath to win the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. An “audible” was reportedly called when he was injured, leading to Sami Callihan eliminating him from the match in the final four.

IMPACT has been working on a story since Slammiversary where Heath has been desperately trying to get signed by the company. Rhino, his friend and tag partner during their run together in WWE, put his IMPACT contract on the line to get Heath one more opportunity.

The stipulation at Bound for Glory was that if neither Heath nor Rhino won the gauntlet, they would both be gone from the company for good. Given that Rhino entered at #1 and Heath entered at #18 it’s potentially lucky, from a pure creative standpoint, that the ECW legend was still in the ring when his partner was injured.