Otis Addresses Reports Of More Training At WWE Performance Center

Otis recently participated in an interview with FOX Sports to discuss his new partnership with Chad Gable, splitting from Heavy Machinery, and much more.

Ryan Satin also took the time to ask Otis about reports of him being included in the batch of larger WWE talent sent back to the Performance Center for more training. The former Money in the Bank holder didn’t know why it turned into a big “report” as it was more business as usual considering the circumstances of 2020.

RS: Well, since you’re always training, you’re doing more in the ring, you’re always growing. There were these reports recently that you and a few other wrestlers were made to do more training again at the PC.

Was that an accurate report? Is that something that you’re doing more of again?

Otis: I think it’s always been there.

It wasn’t like, “Hey, we were told this and that.” That Performance Center is a tool for us to get better. If another big man wants to come up to me and wants to work on stuff, or vice versa. We’re always working.

So, that report was kind of funny at the same time. We’re never not working. Especially now that we don’t have live events, so we can’t really get our stuff out. It’s just bottled inside in a little bottle.

Right now it’s like, we’re not getting that stuff out there. So, we’ll find more and more ways to get in the ring with each other. Which, nothing beats a crowd. That’s the one thing I miss to this day is that crowd, man. Feeling that rush from there. The acceptance, you know what I mean? Especially my favorite towns. Milkwaukee? Good lord. Yeah, Milkwaukee. We’re not getting that out so much.

But now it’s time to get better. It really hasn’t been set dates, there hasn’t been set anything. It’s just, like, when you want to come in, brother. Or I’ll talk to Braun about something, so me and Braun will do curls for about thirty minutes. Then, let’s talk about something over here. So, it’s always been there.

I don’t know why it came in a big report gimmick. But, yeah, I don’t know.