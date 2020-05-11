Otis Becomes Mr. Money In The Bank; Mandy Rose, Tucker & Sonya Deville React

Oh Yeah! Against all the odds, Heavy Machinery’s Otis managed to become the 2020 Mr. Money In The Bank last night, winning the corporate ladder match.

Despite his overwhelming popularity with the WWE Universe, few actually expected Otis to be the man to walk away with the briefcase, yet that is exactly what happened at WWE’s Money In The Bank.

After AJ Styles and King Corbin battled to get hold of the briefcase on top of the ladder, Elias would appear to hit Corbin with a guitar which caused AJ Styles to drop the briefcase. Of course, that just so happened to fall straight into the hands of Otis, who won.

It was easily the biggest win of Otis’ career who has been on a roll as of late, defeating Dolph Ziggler at WWE WrestleMania 36 and managing to get Mandy Rose as his girlfriend.

Speaking of Rose, she was one of the first people to respond to Otis’s victory, tweeting out about how proud she was, while his tag team partner Tucker and Sonya Deville also commented.

AHH I’M SO PROUD OF YOU @otiswwe !!! NOW WE CAN CELEBRATE !!! WOOO💃💃🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🥰🥰🍑🍑 https://t.co/9d4QqMtrXl — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 11, 2020

So proud of you my brother. #BlueCollarSolid no matter what.@otiswwe is Mr. Money in the Bank! pic.twitter.com/3wPX15NT7S — TUCKy (@tuckerwwe) May 11, 2020