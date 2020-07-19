Otis Is Reportedly A “Vince McMahon Project”

Otis has enjoyed a huge push in 2020 within WWE, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and according to reports, that is all down to Vince McMahon.
Otis has been a real breakout star this year in WWE with his comedy really winning over both fans and WWE management. According to a report by Fightful Select, Otis is a complete project for Vince McMahon who is reportedly very high on the Heavy Machinery member, and Tucker has also made a positive impact.
If you wondered who was behind the recent push of Otis, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Heavy Machinery member is a personal favorite of Vince McMahon. Fightful Select has been told that Otis is a “total Vince McMahon project.” We’re told that his ascent to stardom on the brand was likely consistent with this, but that both Tucker and Otis had long made positive impressions in about any locker room they were in as well.