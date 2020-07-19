Otis Is Reportedly A “Vince McMahon Project”

Otis has enjoyed a huge push in 2020 within WWE, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, and according to reports, that is all down to Vince McMahon.

Otis has been a real breakout star this year in WWE with his comedy really winning over both fans and WWE management. According to a report by Fightful Select, Otis is a complete project for Vince McMahon who is reportedly very high on the Heavy Machinery member, and Tucker has also made a positive impact.