Otis & Mandy Rose Do A Whole Lot Of Making Out In Wild WWE Dream Sequence

Things got hot and heavy between Mandy Rose and Otis this week on Friday Night Smackdown.

The happy new couple went on vacation, finally getting a little alone time after their dramatic road to Money in the Bank, and the fallout over the past few weeks.

After sharing some peach champaign, Otis went for a drip in the pool while “his peach” took a nap, resulting in an actual dream sequence in which Mandy fantasized about her hunky hoss strutting his stuff in slow-motion.

And then made out. A lot. There was tongue.

Behold the majesty: