Otis Reveals How The Heavy Machinery Name Was Created

While Heavy Machinery may no longer be an active tag team in WWE, Otis recently discussed how the name came about in the first place.

The two big me were put together for the first time back in 2016, and after working together for a while, they eventually came by the name of Heavy Machinery. When appearing on Table Talk, Otis revealed exactly how that name was made.

“We had these Performance Center shows, just testing things out and seeing what’s on camera. You’re just wrestling in front of your peers and coaches. Kayla Braxton came in for the post-match interview and was like, ‘What do we call you two hunk of men?’ ‘HEAVY MACHINERY!’ I said something else, but I can’t remember what I said, and it just clicked. The meaning of Heavy Machinery was just two big guys who could go and never stopped coming. It was not supposed to be Heavy Machinery, but four months after that, we were officially named Heavy Machinery.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

The duo was split up during the recent WWE Draft with Tucker being put on the red brand while Otis remained on WWE SmackDown. However, they were brought back together this week on WWE Raw when Otis dressed up as a luchador.