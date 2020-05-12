Otis Set For Miz TV & Charlotte Flair Appearance Confirmed For 5/15 WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced several segments for WWE SmackDown already this week, which includes the new Mr. Money In The Bank, Otis.

He will be a guest on Miz TV this week after winning the briefcase on Sunday where he will speak about his plans moving forwards and the contract that he now has.

As well as that due to the new brand sharing rule that will see someone from the opposite brand appear on the other show each week, Charlotte Flair will be appearing.

It is unclear whether or not the NXT Women’s Champion will be competing in a match or if she will just be appearing for a promo segment at this time.