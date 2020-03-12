OTT Wrestling Cancel ScrapperMania 6 Due To Coronavirus

Unfortunately, OTT has made the decision to cancel this weekends planned ScrapperMania 6 event due to the current situation regarding Coronavirus.

While the wrestling world is currently focusing on the status of WWE WrestleMania 36, other events are also being impacted by Coronavirus.

Irish company, OTT has made the decision to pull their ScrapperMania 6 event this weekend in order to ensure the health and safety of fans and performers.

The Republic Of Ireland government has wasted little time in acting against the spread of the virus. All schools in the country are now shut and public gatherings of over 100 people are to be cancelled, hence the OTT decision.

The promotion released the following statement: “As previously stated, our number one priority at OTT is the health and wellbeing of our audiences, performers and staff during this Covid-19 outbreak. Following official government advice against indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, we unfortunately must cancel both this weekend’s Scrappermania events. We understand and share the disappointment this will cause to so many, and can only offer our sincere apologies for any and all inconvenience caused. We did everything in our power to keep these shows viable, with significant contingency put plans in place this week. Despite these best efforts, we must prioritise safety, and follow the expert advice. Refunds will be issued in due course, please bear with us as we tackle the logistics of cancelling our biggest show of the year. We’re as gutted as you are. We’ll be back.”

While it isn’t until the back end of April (April 26 to be exact,) the current situation in the Republic Of Ireland does cast some doubt over NXT UK Takeover: Dublin as well. As the situation stands, the show is currently still going ahead, but if the current restrictions are still in place next month then it wouldn’t be able to happen.