Overnight WWE Smackdown Numbers Drop Against Several Holiday Classics

WWE Talking Smack Recap

November 28, 2020

Host Kayla Braxton opened the show and unenthusiastically introduced her very grumpy looking co-host, the special counsel to the Universal Champion, Paul Heyman. She asked Heyman to respond to Kevin Owens brutally attacking Jey Uso on Smackdown this week, and he just stared at her and demanded they bring out KO as their first guest. Kayla reminded him that they have an order to the show, a written outline and they’re live on the air. He held up the outline and said he didn’t give a damn what it says. Kayla is extremely good at coming off awkward and incredibly uncomfortable with Paul.

Guests: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Roode talked about their combined decades and decades of experience in the business and claimed that now that they have their eyes on the Smackdown Tag Team Championships, nothing will stop them from taking the titles.

Kayla asked them about a fellow tag team on Smackdown, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and Heyman interrupted wanting to know why they were talking about people not on the show. Ziggler said the difference between them is that he and Roode showed up for work on Friday night, and Cesaro and Nakamura didn’t. “I don’t watch wrestling. I’m not a big fan. But I still came to work.”

Heyman continued to trash Kayla and interrupted her every time she spoke. He volunteered to write a manual for her on how to be a host and effectively interview people. She eventually got so upset that Heyman said he’d fake it for her benefit, and started introducing the show with a super fake, cheesy smile. Hilarious.

Guest: Bianca Belair

Belair said “showing up and showing out” is what she does, and that goes all the way down to making her own gear. She talked about her run so far on the blue brand and the momentum she’s had since coming over, leading up to a victory over Natalya this week on Smackdown.

Kayla asked about the tension between her and Bayley. Bianca wanted to know why Bayley is constantly coming after her when she was the first person eliminated from their Survivor Series team. She doesn’t understand, but guessed it’s because she’s the new kid on the block and Bayley is threatened by that.

On Survivor Series, Belair said competing at Survivor Series meant so much to her and she was very excited to get in there on such a big stage and show the WWE Universe who she is and what she’s capable of.

Heyman looked right at Belair and “you are the future of WWE” and “what you do is truly worthy of the tagline ‘the EST of WWE”. He was originally going to talk about the Street Profits but felt it was more important to let her know how he truly feels and give her the moment to shine on her own. He actually shook her hand.

Guest: Kevin Owens

Heyman: “I have a lot of respect for you, I want you to understand that. I understand how dangerous you are. I want you to know that I understand you a lot better than most people understand you. I was a fan of yours before you came to WWE. Everybody else used to like to mock you for how you handle your business, for your ideas because they were too radical, too progressive. I’ve always liked that about you. I like the fact that people, behind your back, think you’re a scumbag. I like the fact that you can’t be trusted with any tag team partner. You are at… the crossroads of your career. You are, and you know it, and it’s your time to pivot. You can coast along and cruise in this semi-main event level, or you can do something like watching the Undertaker’s retirement on Sunday, and be motivated and inspired by it. You can say ‘I want that to be me’. I want my reputation to live a hundred years from now. To be a multi-time WrestleMania main eventer. I want to be a legend above all legend, and an icon above all icons. And the way to do that is at Roman Reigns’ expense. A champion is only as great as the challengers that he puts down. Nobody else may realize that you’re already the #1 contender, but I do, because I know how twisted your brain is. You’re looking at an opportunity to get to Roman Reigns, cement your legacy – and the title? Great. But if you knock Roman Reigns off his perch, you establish your legacy.”

Owens: “As much as I respect you, as much as I admire you and have looked up to you for many years, I know that you really only work for one person, and it’s not Roman Reigns. It’s you.” … “Once Roman Reigns finds his balls again and stops having his cousin do his dirty work, I’ll be there. You know what I am, Paul? I’m not a good guy. I’m not a bad guy. I’m the guy that’s going to beat Roman Reigns and take the Universal Championship from him.”

Heyman shook Owens hand and the two had a very intense staredown. “Please understand it’s not just business. I have to this on a personal level as well.”

Owens leaned in and quietly told him, “you do what you gotta do Paul.”