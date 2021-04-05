Ozzy Osbourne Reportedly To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

According to a report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Ozzy Osbourne is set to be the celebrity inductee in the WWE Hall Of Fame, Class Of 2021.

The WWE Hall Of Fame has been pre-recorded this year and is set to air tomorrow on Peacock and the WWE Network. According to Meltzer, the rock and roll legend was involved in the ceremony, being inducted into the celebrity wing.

However, Meltzer did note that Osbourne didn’t appear physically at the ceremony, and instead he recorded a video message. His induction won’t come as a big surprise, as WWE aired a video package about the ceremony on WWE SmackDown last week which did feature Osbourne.

He has made several appearances in WWE over his career, having performed live at WWE SmackDown in 2007, and working as a guest host of WWE Raw in 2009. However, his most notable appearance took place at WWE WrestleMania 2, where he managed The British Bulldogs alongside Captain Lou Albano.

Joining Osbourne in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall Of Fame will be William Shatner, who is going to be inducted alongside the 2020 group.

The Class Of 2020 is as follows:

The British Bulldog

William Shatner

Jushin ‘Thunder’ Liger

The Bella Twins

Titus O’Neil (Warrior Award)

The nWo

Batista was originally part of that group, but he was unable to attend this year and requested to WWE that he is inducted at a different time.

The Class Of 2021 is as follows: