PAC Reportedly Set To Miss 12/30 AEW Dynamite

It appears that PAC isn’t going to be part of the 12/30 episode of AEW Dynamite, with the Englishman reportedly heading home.

According to a report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, PAC will miss the December 30 episode of AEW Dynamite, which is going to be night one of the AEW’s New Year Smash events.

He is reportedly set to fly home to England today, in order to spend the festive period in England. But he will be returning to America to be part of the January 6 episode of AEW Dynamite.

PAC has missed large portions of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having been unable to travel to America for seven months. However, he returned on November 11, and has remained a big part of the product since that point.