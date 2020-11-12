The Bastard is back!

PAC made a surprise return to AEW Dynamite in the closing moment’s of tonight’s show on TNT, singling out Eddie Kingston in a brawl that took nearly a dozen officials and trainers to separate.

The UK star has been completely absent from All Elite Wrestling for nearly eight months, since the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to his forced exile, PAC was packaged with brothers Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix for a short-lived trio called “Death Triangle”.

While the Lucha Bros. were also off television for a few months during the pandemic, they made it back to television over the summer and have since formed a new family with Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade.

Kingston has been the group’s ringleader from the start, making it very clear that Pentagon Jr. was his “best friend”, trying to edge Fenix out of the picture at every turn. This goes back to the AEW World Title Eliminatior, where King gave a banged up Fenix’s spot to his “best friend”, and continued in an absolutely brutal and personal match tonight on Dynamite.

The Lucha Bros faced off in the main event, and thanks to constant encouragement from Kingston, beat the absolute hell out of each other. Penta eventually got the win after delivering a package piledriver on the apron and the Pentagon Driver back inside the ring, but both stars left exhausted with their masks almost completely ripped off.

Clearly PAC is pissed that Eddie Kingston has infiltrated his “Death Triangle” and turned one of the greatest tag teams on the planet against one another. AEW has officially announced that PAC will face The Blade in his first match since March on next week’s show.