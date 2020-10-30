PAC To “Break His Silence” On AEW Dynamite After 8-Month Absence

We’ve got some very good news for All Elite Wrestling fans. For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, UK wrestler PAC will “break his silence” on next Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

PAC was one of the many wrestlers taken off television due to travel restrictions at the start of the pandemic, and has not been seen since. He wrestled his last match on the March 11 edition of Dynamite, teaming with Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

The original plan was to use the trio as a heel stable called Death Triangle, but it’s unclear what AEW will do with PAC creatively going forward. The Lucha Bros have since joined Eddie Kingston’s family, along with The Butcher & The Blade.