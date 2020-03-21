Paige Announces 6-Woman Elimination Title Match For WrestleMania 36

Former WWE Divas Champion and Smackdown General Manager Paige returned to the blue brand tonight, in order to announce the Smackdown Women’s Championship match set to take place at WrestleMania 36.

Paige said that she spoke to her “friends at FOX” who allowed her to announce Bayley’s challenger for the big event. When Bayley continued to talk trash, more and more Superstars were added to the bout until it became a 6-Pack Challenge.

At WrestleMania, Bayley will put her title on the line in a 6-Pack Elimination match against Naomi, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Tamina Snuka and… her best friend, Sasha Banks!