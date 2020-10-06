Paige Claims She Has Been Learning About Unionism

Paige recently took to Twitter to make an interesting comment about how she is learning a lot about unionism at the moment.

Of course, this tweet is interesting due to WWE’s recent changes to its third party rules, which mean that the company has taken over Twitch channels owned by WWE Superstars, which does include Paige.

WWE also now gets a cut of the revenue for the profit made from those channels, and the idea of unionism is something that certainly could create an interesting shift in the power dynamic.

https://twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE/status/1313239766742167553?s=20