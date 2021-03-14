Wrestling News
Paige Discusses Her Iconic WWE NXT Match With Emma
Paige recently reflected on her iconic WWE NXT Takeover match with Emma, which crowned the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion.
The match was a fantastic one and really was the turning tide for women’s wrestling in WWE, with the division getting a lot more time in the ring (in WWE NXT) from this point onwards.
When speaking with WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray for BT Sport, Paige discussed the match and took the time to praise Emma for her work in the match.
“I just wanted to give some love to Emma, Tenille [Dashwood] too because I feel she doesn’t get enough love from this match. She doesn’t get tagged in a whole lot of things and she doesn’t get this. I just wanna give her a big shout out because she deserves it because she worked her butt off all through NXT. All through FCW it was Emma and I and then everyone else started coming in but, I really enjoyed this match [Paige vs. Emma, NXT Women’s Title], it was a lot of freaking pressure and I still remember back then, Hunter was like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna give you some time’ and I was like, ‘What!?’ And I remember we were allowed to do a double suplex from the top rope and that was the biggest thing we could do but we were so excited. We were just like, ‘Finally, we get to do a big move from the top rope. This is groundbreaking.’”
Paige also spoke about Kay Lee Ray, comparing her to Bayley as someone who always wants to help other talents.
“You [Kay Lee Ray] and Bayley remind me of each other, because she’s always wanted to help younger talent, you know, become better and be better so you guys are always just like, ‘I will face these ladies to put them over to the max.’” (H/T to PostWrestling for the transcriptions)
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #10)
It’s been another busy week of professional wrestling, and yet again it’s time to Break It Down, taking a look at all of the in-ring action, promos, and backstage segments from the past week. It’s been a very noteworthy week across the board for wrestling, with a lot of major moments taking place, especially during the Wednesday Night War.
So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into this and rank the shows from this past week and see which was best.
6. WWE Raw
WWE is continuing to struggle with the red brand this year, not managing to string an entertaining show together at all. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus once again had a great match which was really physical, but that isn’t enough to carry this show.
Randy Orton and AJ Styles had a solid main event, which is acceptable, but WWE is treading water to get to WrestleMania with Orton and Wyatt’s eventual return. Riddle and Slapjack did also have a good bout, although it was nice and short.
However, the show was littered with forgettable segments and backstage moments that didn’t bring any excitement. Plus, the segments between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman were excruciatingly poor, making very little sense with Shane’s heavy breathing into the microphone being one of the worst segments that WWE has produced in a long time.
5. WWE SmackDown
The blue brand was very promo-heavy this week with very little in-ring action and a lot of talking taking place. It’s not necessarily a bad thing though, with some promos being great and others being bland. WWE had a red hot storyline with Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, but it is getting weaker by the week, with this not bringing much interest.
Injecting the Women’s Tag Team Titles and Reginald into the mix isn’t giving anybody a reason to care about Sasha vs Belair. The same problem is happening with Edge. His promos are making no sense, complaining about nothing and simply whining, and all it’s doing is making it clear that Daniel Bryan should be the man to take the title from Roman Reigns, and not him.
However, Bryan’s work on this show was brilliant, and the eight-man tag team bout was fantastic, pushing every team involved. The work with the Intercontinental Championship was fantastic though, with Big E showing great fire and Apollo continuing to develop nicely, with Big E’s match against Sami Zayn being a lot of fun.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling built up nicely to Sacrifice this week, which was a brilliant event. But the weekly television show was an enjoyable one with some good in-ring work throughout. Chris Bey and Ace Austin was the match of the night, with this being a fast-paced and exciting clash between them.
The tag team match with James Storm and Chris Sabin facing Rohit Raju Shera was hard-hitting and enjoyable. But, there were also some forgettable matches too, with the two women’s matches falling quite flat on this show, which is unlike IMPACT.
Building Trey Miguel’s storyline with Sami Callihan was excellent, with the two men putting some great effort in. However, the show really thrived in segments that built to Sacrifice. The Tag Team Championship contract signing was brilliant, and so was the main event segment announcing the big title unification news which certainly got the wrestling world talking.
3. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK was an exciting show this week that was very enjoyable to watch. Dave Mastiff and Tyler Bate had a really enjoyable match to start the show, and the Heritage Rules adds a totally different dynamic to a match which is unlike anything the other brands are doing.
Teoman was able to have a simple debut which worked well, putting him over and establishing him as someone to keep an eye out for. Ben Carter changing his name is something that makes little sense in storyline purposes, while it’s likely a copyright issue, it wasn’t explained well in the story.
The main event mixed-tag team was a lot of fun, wrapping up that storyline, which has done a great job putting over all four wrestlers. But the best match of the night was the tag team bout between Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams and the team of Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. It was a really enjoyable match, and Amir seeing Williams cheat to win was a great twist. The team succeeding but being so different in terms of personality is an interesting idea.
2. WWE NXT
It was a big episode of WWE NXT this week with three title matches, including the brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles being introduced. Adding the titles makes sense as NXT’s women’s division is deep, although, taking the titles off Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai straight away was an odd call. It felt like a shock factor move for the sake of it, which is a shame, but the match was entertaining.
Pete Dunne was able to look very impressive, and teasing a match against a mystery opponent is going to be interesting moving forwards. Imperium wanting Timothy Thatcher as a fresh member is also a great idea too and the storyline could be very good if done right.
Xia Li continues to be well booked and her segment with Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro was intriguing. The work with the NXT tag team division needs some serious work though, as quick segments aren’t helping them. However, both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Championship matches were fantastic, feeling like Takeover quality bouts that drove the show forwards.
1. AEW Dynamite
It was a very close call between the two Wednesday night shows this week, but AEW Dynamite just edged it with the overall quality of the entire show. Coming off the back of AEW Revolution, the company set up tons of fresh new storylines all while trying their best to recover the mess of the ‘explosion’ which was well worked for the most part.
The show kicked off with a great match between Rey Fenix and Matt Jackson which was frantic and well-paced. Cody and Penta feuding is an intriguing prospect while setting up Sting and Lance Archer is also interesting, although I wish AEW would stop having Sting with Tony Schiavone on every single segment.
Kenny Omega showcased great humor with his promos, and teasing him against Christian is a true dream match. Scorpio Sky and Darby Allin had the match of the night and turning Sky heel could be great if done right. But the best part of the night was certainly the main event segment, with MJF’s new faction being a great group. This was something different from the expected angle of kicking Chris Jericho out of the group, and the twist was welcomed, setting up another massive storyline moving forwards.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 18
IMPACT Wrestling- 34
WWE NXT- 44
AEW Dynamite- 51
WWE NXT UK- 29
WWE SmackDown- 29
Lana Reveals She Wanted To Manage Nia Jax When She First Joined WWE
Lana may have spent a large part of 2020 feuding against Nia Jax, but she admitted that originally, she wanted to manage her.
When speaking with Comicbook.com, Lana stated that when she was originally managing Rusev in WWE, she also wanted to manage Nia Jax, when she was just breaking through in WWE.
“I feel so many things about it [her and Nia’s feud] because I think when I first met Nia in 2014, I instantly… At the time I was managing Rusev and I was like, ‘Man, I want to manage this girl. This girl, I mean, gosh, she’s going to be a killer.’ I wanted to manage her, I wanted to go into the story with her. It’s interesting that years later, I’m in a program with her and we’re telling compelling stories and we’re telling stories that people are talking about and are trending every week and that I am so blessed for it and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.
“I think the importance in wrestling and in WWE and entertainment as a whole is being willing to evolve, being willing to take whatever opportunity is given to you and try to make a goal. I think that’s what we’re doing every single week and I’m excited and I hope it keeps on going. I think we’re just starting to scratch the surface and yeah, I mean, I know that she’s trying to compete with my TikTok by putting a lot of TikTok dances out. You never know what could happen.” (H/T to PostWrestling.com for the transcriptions)
Nia Jax is set for a busy month in WWE, as she and Shayna Baszler will be defending their Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE Fastlane against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. However, prior to that, Nia will be challenging Sasha for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, next week on WWE SmackDown.
Jake Roberts Reveals His Original AEW Contract Was Only For 10 Weeks
Jake Roberts has had a great run with AEW since joining the company, but he has revealed his run was only supposed to last 10 weeks.
Roberts spoke with the ‘Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker podcast, where he admitted that his original AEW contract was only supposed to last 10 weeks.
“I seen this as an opportunity to regain and recover my dream, and that was just doing whatever I could in wrestling and they opened the door just a little bit and I came to AEW with a contract that said ten weeks, only ten weeks then I was gonna be done and very quickly, they decided they wanted to keep me around.”
Roberts is clearly enjoying his time with the company, as he went on to admit that he would continue working with AEW for free if he had to.
“I’m gonna listen to the opportunities, but I am not gonna walk out on AEW. I don’t care what is offered me. This is where I want to be. If Tony [Khan] came to me and said, ‘Jake, we gotta save some money. You know, sorry.’ I’ll say, ‘Well do you mind if I just show up on my own?’ Because that’s why I would do it. Tony, please don’t do that to me though.”
Roberts wouldn’t rule out the idea of himself wrestling another match either, in a similar way to how Tully Blanchard returned to in-ring action recently on AEW Dynamite.
“It’s still difficult [to handle me]. Jake wants to do more, and Jake still hasn’t gotten it through his thick skull that he’s 65, and man, every now and then, it’ll start bubbling and it’s like, ‘You got a couple matches left. Man come on, you know who you are’ and I’m still not ruling that out.
Oh it pissed me off [to see Tully Blanchard wrestle],” Jake laughed. “I wanted to jump him when he came to the back but he didn’t come to the back. He was out there signing autographs and taking pictures, and he was [on top of the world]. I’m so proud of him.” (H/T to PostWrestling for the transcriptions)
