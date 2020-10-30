Paige Discusses WWE Taking Away Twitch: “I Cannot Deal With This Company Anymore”

Paige spoke openly and honestly about the situation regarding WWE’s handling of Twitch, discussing her feelings about it all.

WWE has begun cracking down on its handling of Twitch accounts and that has led to several wrestlers actually shutting down their accounts. AJ Styles, Cesaro, and Mia Yim have all shut their accounts down and Paige gave her emotional and honest thoughts last night.

“There may be a time where I have to stop streaming. I’ll have to walk away. If I have to leave, we have to make today and Saturday fucking crazy. I’ve honestly gotten to the point where I cannot deal with this company anymore. Now I have to make a very important decision. I’m fucking tired, man. I broke my fucking neck twice, twice for this company. Over fucking worked. I broke my fucking neck twice for this company. They don’t realize that this community isn’t about subs. We build a community and family where this is an escape for a lot of people, including myself. I can’t wrestle anymore. I was worked so hard in WWE that I can’t wrestle anymore because my neck is fucked. My whole dreams got taken away. I had to have something that fulfilled that huge fucking void that I lost with wrestling. I couldn’t wrestle anymore, something I lived and breathed since I was a fetus, and it got ripped away from me. I had to find something that I could fill a little bit of that and Twitch was a wonderful thing for me. It’s such a wonderful place for me,” she said.

Paige struggled to hold back her emotion at points as she reflected on how she isn’t being used on television and how much her Twitch account means to her.

“I understand if they’re like, ‘you’re wrestling every day and doing shows every day,’ but I’m an injured wrestler. I get used for media stuff, sometimes, but at the end of the day, I’m in my house going fucking crazy and I need something to keep me sane. Twitch was my escape. Right now, I’m just sitting on my fucking ass. People think I should be thankful that I still have a fucking job, and I am, but it doesn’t mean I should be treated like fucking shit. I had my neck taken away from me twice. You can’t take away my Twitch too. I’m gonna keep streaming, we’ll see how that goes,” she said. “I haven’t been used on TV in a year. This is our fun and where we can be ourselves. That’s why we’re here and on Twitch. We also have a wonderful community. What’s the pocket change we’re getting compared to the billions these people are getting? We’re not hurting anybody or doing anything harmful, we’re just having a good time. People are on YouTube, have merchandise, wrestling schools, and Twitch gets taken down?” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

It is worth noting that Paige did say she loves the company, but doesn’t always agree with WWE’s decision making and that she wants fans to keep supporting the wrestlers.