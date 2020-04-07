Paige Passes Down Finishing Move To Current WWE Superstar

Nia Jax made quite an impression on the Monday Night Raw women’s division this evening, delivering a one-sided beatdown to newcomer Deonna Purrazzo.

The former champion surprised fans when, after delivering a signature Samoan Drop, she actually used a cradle DDT – a move popularized in WWE as the “Rampaige” by its namesake, Paige – to score the victory. As it turns out, the retired Superstar actually handed down the move to Jax ahead of her comeback.

“You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you,” Paige said on Twitter. “I gave it to Nia Jax and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment [heart emoji].”

This was Jax’s first appearance in almost exactly one year. After competing in a Fatal 4-Way tag team match at WrestleMania 35, Jax underwent surgery to repair both of her knees.