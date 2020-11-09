Paige Reveals Confrontation With A Stalker At Her Home

Unfortunately, Paige was put in a scary scenario this past weekend as she revealed on social media that a stalker turned up at her home.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt during the incident, as Paige and her boyfriend, Ronn Radke dealt with the situation, with Radke handling the potential invader until the police arrived to arrest him.

Both Radke and Paige took to social media to provide updates on the situation, with Paige admitting it was the scariest situation.

https://twitter.com/RonnieRadke/status/1325552593502834688?s=20

https://twitter.com/RealPaigeWWE/status/1325554720388288512?s=20

Sadly, this isn’t a one-off incident with female WWE Superstars, with Sonya Deville recently being involved in a home invasion from a stalker prior to WWE SummerSlam.