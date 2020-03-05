Paige Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Ovarian Cyst, Provides Update On Her Condition

Paige, former WWE Divas Champion and co-host of the weekly FS1 studio show WWE Backstage, recently had an emergency surgery due to an ovarian cyst.

Her boyfriend Ronnie Radke posted on Twitter that his band had to cancel a show in Sacramento due in part to Paige’s illness, and due to the band’s drummer also coming down with food poisoning.

Paige took to Twitter shortly after to confirm. “Just an update, I’m fine you guys!” she tweeted. “No more pain and healthy af! Haha just another small speed bump. I’m used to it.”

Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again pic.twitter.com/M3VYaleTJ7 — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) March 5, 2020