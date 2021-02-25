Papa Buck got some “color” on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Matt and Nick Jackson’s parents have been visiting Jacksonville, FL for the last two weeks, and were at ringside for last week’s AEW Dynamite television tapings. Papa Buck, aka Matthew Massie Sr., actually got into a shoving match with Jericho when provoked.

This week Jericho and his Inner Circle tag team partner MJF took things way too far in retaliation. While the Young Bucks called them out to the ring to settle the score between them, cameras quickly found the #1 contenders backstage beating up a bloody and defenseless Papa Buck.

Jericho and MJF will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Sunday, March 7 at AEW Revolution, live on pay-per-view. Check out highlights from the segment below.