AEW
Chris Jericho & MJF Bloody Papa Buck Ahead Of AEW Tag Team Title Match
Papa Buck got some “color” on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Matt and Nick Jackson’s parents have been visiting Jacksonville, FL for the last two weeks, and were at ringside for last week’s AEW Dynamite television tapings. Papa Buck, aka Matthew Massie Sr., actually got into a shoving match with Jericho when provoked.
This week Jericho and his Inner Circle tag team partner MJF took things way too far in retaliation. While the Young Bucks called them out to the ring to settle the score between them, cameras quickly found the #1 contenders backstage beating up a bloody and defenseless Papa Buck.
Jericho and MJF will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Sunday, March 7 at AEW Revolution, live on pay-per-view. Check out highlights from the segment below.
The @YoungBucks didn't want to wait till #AEWRevolution for a fight…But, @IAmJericho & @The_MJF had something else in mind.
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/A81hLd74f8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
AEW
Five Matches Announced For 3/1 AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads
AEW is tag-lining next week’s Dynamite as “The Crossroads” since the March 3 episode will serve as the go-home to Revolution.
That episode will be headlined by Shaq and Jade Cargill making their AEW in-ring debuts against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.
The Crossroads will also feature the first AEW appearance from Paul Wight (The Big Show), plus the finals of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament, and much more.
Below is the announced lineup so far:
- Paul Wight appears
- Chris Jericho & MJF hold a Revolution press conference
- Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno & 5 vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party & TH2
- Preston “10” Vance vs. Max Caster in a Revolution Ladder match qualifier
- FTR & Tully Blanchard vs. Jurassic Express
- AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament finals
- Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet vs. Shaq & Jade Cargill
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 25, 2021
We’ll have complete AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
AEW
New Name Moves On To U.S. Bracket Finals In AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament
Nyla Rose advanced to the finals of the U.S. bracket of the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator this Wednesday night on an all new episode of AEW Dynamite.
The “Native Beast” defeated Dr. Britt Baker DMD in a tremendous and physical matchup, which saw Rose break the good doctor’s signature Lock Jaw submission multiple times, while Baker kicked out of a powerful Beast Bomb.
The finish saw Nyla sidestep a superkick, scooping up her opponent to deliver a second, even more devastating Beast Bomb to pick up the victory.
She will now advance to the finals of the U.S. bracket to face either Riho or Thunder Rosa, which will be determined this Sunday, February 28 exclusively on Bleacher Report. That show will also see the finals of the Japan bracket between Yuka Sakazaki and Ryo Mizunami.
Of course the overall winner of the Eliminator Tournament, which is now down to five possible women, will challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Revolution, live on pay-per-view.
A HUGE Samoan drop by @NylaRoseBeast onto @RealBrittBaker. Who will advance to the finals?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/PQulR09qhg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
WHAT A FIGHT! Who wants it the most?
Which side are you on? @RealBrittBaker? Or @NylaRoseBeast?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/czXe9b3Bsz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
THIS MATCH ROCKS! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/R33qkVPjYP
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 25, 2021
AEW
Tag Team Match & Casino Tag Team Royale Added To AEW Revolution
The match card for AEW Revolution continues to take shape.
The tag team division will receive a spotlight on the pay-per-view via a Casino Tag Team Royale. The following teams have been confirmed for the bout so far:
- Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
- Santana & Ortiz
- The Butcher & The Blade
- Private Party
- Top Flight
- Bear Country
Additionally, Miro and Kip Sabian will take on the team of Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.
"Will you wrestle us at Revolution? Y N Maybe, circle one xo " – @SexyChuckieT & @OrangeCassidy to @ToBeMiro & @TheKipSabian
WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/0fZUswOwJr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021
In an update on the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, Lance Archer qualified by beating Rey Fenix. Next week’s qualifier will see Max Caster take on Dark Order’s Preston “10” Vance. The sixth spot will be revealed at Revolution.
Below is the updated lineup for March 7 featuring eight matches.
AEW Revolution
Sunday, March 7, 2021
AEW World Championship
Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
Street Fight
Darby Allin & Sting vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
AEW Women’s Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Eliminator Tournament winner
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero M vs. Lance Archer vs. TBD vs. TBD
Big Money Match
Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Adam Page
Casino Tag Team Royale
John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight vs. Bear Country
Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
