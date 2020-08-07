Following their fallout on WWE NXT this week, Triple H challenged Pat McAfee to face Adam Cole at NXT Takeover: XXX, and McAfee has accepted.

Triple H appeared on ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday morning following the incident and challenged Pat to face the former NXT Champion.

“There is one thing about Pat McAfee that everyone should understand; Pat grew up dreaming about being a WWE superstar. It is everything he thought he would ever be as a kid. He ended up in the NFL and one of the most successful and toughest kickers ever, but his dream was to be in WWE. The spotlight is really what he craves. It’s all about Pat McAfee. That’s a good thing, but in this situation, he is craving this spotlight and he is doing it by going after Adam Cole. He is in his head. Pat McAfee wants to be famous, I can make his dream come true. You wanna be famous? We have a big TakeOver on August 22, put your money where your mouth is. Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole,” said Triple H. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

The former NFL star then went on social media to respond to Triple H, where he accepted the challenge, making the match official!

I kicked @AdamColePro’s head off of his body last night on #WWENXT. I didn’t want to do it, I HAD to do it. He ASSAULTED me with a bottle. Then I got physically kicked out of the building by @TripleH. Never thought this is how a honeymoon was supposed to go but BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.com/KYAiV9LLHJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020

The current WWE NXT Takeover: XXX card is as follows: